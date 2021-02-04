Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 335,950 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 5,368.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKBA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 995.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,025,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 931,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 19,309.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 719,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 715,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

