Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,020,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NISTF remained flat at $$12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nippon Steel has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

