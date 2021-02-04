Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 221,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

