Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $19.77 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,765,000. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $849.99. The company had a trading volume of 682,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $805.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,698.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $771.67 and a 200 day moving average of $512.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

