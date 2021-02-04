Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.09. 121,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.