Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $360.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,505. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

