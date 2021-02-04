Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 35,500 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 292.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

