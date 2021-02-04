Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 30,810 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 661.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Crown by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1,427.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after acquiring an additional 358,745 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.81. 20,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,771. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

