Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0030

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $189,920.70 and approximately $453.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.01083210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046098 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.43 or 0.04695494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

