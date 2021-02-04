Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 74.6% Higher This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $80,586.09 and approximately $60.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.