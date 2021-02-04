NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 283.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

