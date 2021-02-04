NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 345.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,832 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 5,950,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

