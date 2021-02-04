NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NEE stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 236,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

