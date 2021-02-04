NEXT.coin One Day Volume Reaches $10,150.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $254,130.84 and $10,150.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,812.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01145849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00482856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008105 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

