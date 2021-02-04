NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and $1,510.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00413506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,759,538,738 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

