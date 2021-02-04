Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.94. 3,000,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 907,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

