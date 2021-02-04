New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after buying an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Wedbush upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

