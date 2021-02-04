New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,000 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

