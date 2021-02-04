New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Graham worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE:GHC opened at $582.25 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $596.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.