New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 103.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

