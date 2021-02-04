New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Dycom Industries worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

