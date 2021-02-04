New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.85 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,633,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,831,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.