New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $143.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $3,197,416 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

