New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

NJR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 649,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

