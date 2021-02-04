New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 25,788 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

