NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in NetScout Systems by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.