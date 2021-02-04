NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15, RTT News reports. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,378 shares of company stock worth $6,339,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

