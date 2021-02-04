Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,490. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

