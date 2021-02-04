Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.45. 3,157,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,490. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

