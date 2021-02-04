Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Given New GBX 74 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NET stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Monday. Netcall plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.84 ($0.79). The firm has a market cap of £87.93 million and a P/E ratio of 198.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

