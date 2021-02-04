NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) vs. FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Financial Analysis

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FormFactor has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FormFactor and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 2 6 0 2.75 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 11.53% 14.52% 11.29% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $589.46 million 5.59 $39.35 million $0.81 52.58 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Summary

FormFactor beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing stations for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze data and integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; metrology systems for various applications including the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; and thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

