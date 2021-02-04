Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.72 ($72.61).

NEM stock opened at €58.45 ($68.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 70.93. Nemetschek SE has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

