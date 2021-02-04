Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 5.6%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.54. 1,881,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,464,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $1,692,931. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

