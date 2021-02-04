Needham & Company LLC Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $150.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of SITM opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -193.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. SiTime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

