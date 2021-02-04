Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $100.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

