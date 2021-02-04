Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $100.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.
Fabrinet stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
