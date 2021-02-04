Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $37.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE TPR opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

