Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

