Naviaddress Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.01138523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.64 or 0.04548169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.