Navcoin Trading Up 66.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and $3.97 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018859 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,863,319 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

