National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NSA opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.