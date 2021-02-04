National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.82 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $82.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $332.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.88 million to $336.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.77 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $344.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

