National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.