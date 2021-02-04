National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 11.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

