National Bank Financial Increases Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$9.50

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VII. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.00. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.3081098 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.