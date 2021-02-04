National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

