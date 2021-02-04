NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 4,012,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,766,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 727.90% and a negative return on equity of 418.55%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

