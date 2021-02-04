Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.57. Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 41,722 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$38.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

About Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

