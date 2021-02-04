Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $68.50 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

