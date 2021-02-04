Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $68.50 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.
