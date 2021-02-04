Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $66,283.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.33 or 0.01132388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00478168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.