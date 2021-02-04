Myriad (XMY) Price Up 92% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $6.15 million and $62,624.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,767,029,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.